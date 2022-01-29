Gate of Lucknow’s Imambada Sibtainabad restored to former glory

The outer gate of the 173-year-old Imambada Sibtainabad, in Hazratganj, that collapsed in 2020 during lockdown has been reconstructed and restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Though officials with the ASI are yet to finalise the date of its inauguration, they confirmed that the re-construction work has been completed. Officials said that during the restoration, efforts were made to keep it exactly identical to the original gate of 1847 – the year when the Imambada Sibtainabad was completed.

It took over 45 labourers to complete the re-construction task in around 360 days. The estimated construction cost is said to be over ₹30 lakh.

“We are planning a little beautification work around the gate. Traffic movement will be restored in the next two or three days,” said Aftab Hussain, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Lucknow Circle.

Officials with ASI said the restoration work was planned in keeping with old photographs of the gate that were procured from the archives. “The Imambada Sibtainabad gate was one of the most beautiful gates in the city. But due to negligence and encroachment in its surroundings, the gate had fallen victim to apathy and eventually collapsed on April 2, 2020,” a senior official with ASI, Lucknow Circle, said.

Officials said they had hired a city-based firm —SN and Company for the refurbishment. This company has restored Gulistan-e-Eram, Chhatar Manzil and other heritage structures in Lucknow and those in other parts of UP.

“Prior to embarking upon the re-construction exercise, we first had to find out the cause for its collapse,” said Nitin Kohli, owner of the company and an expert who led the team carrying out the re-construction work.

On studying the rubble, Kohli said it was found that the structure collapsed due to overloading. “Being an old structure, it was already weak. The encroachers around the gate had laid a double RCC slab over the gate, which eventually brought it down,” he said.

Kohli said the restoration work was carried out in three phases. “In the first phase, we ensured the removal of encroachment and the modern structures that damaged the structure to the core. The second phase comprised re-construction and strengthening, which was the trickiest part,” he added. The third phase involved the beautification of the gate.

S Mohammed Haider, mutwalli Imambada Sibtainabad thanked the ASI for restoring the gate to its original shape and demanded an anti-encroachment drive in and around the gate. “There are still many shops that are running illegally within the gate. If not removed, the gate will again fall victim to their operations. The district administration and the ASI should ensure that the gate remains encroachment-free in the future”.

Historians said the gate was built in 1847 along with the Imambada, construction of which was started by Amjad Ali Shah, the fourth Nawab of Awadh. But it could not be completed during his lifetime, and it was left to his son, Wajid Ali Shah, to complete the edifice.