‘Gather inputs about resumption of physical classes in UP edu institutions’

While senior bureaucrats avoided a direct reply to reopening of educational institutions in the state from February 7 (Monday), the secondary education department in a letter asked divisional joint directors of education to gather inputs regarding resumption of physical classes in schools from all stakeholders, including parents and public representatives, and inform the Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj, about their views with the help of district inspectors of schools (DIoSs).

In a letter dated February 4 (Friday) written to all divisional joint directors, Vinay Kumar Pandey, director secondary education, directed that the said information must be submitted by 5 pm on February 7. The letter states that the said information was initially sought via a letter dated February 2 but the responses had yet not been submitted.

When contacted, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal said all educational institutions in the state are closed till February 6. The government will review the situation on February 6 and will take a final call on the issue. However, both the officers did not give any reply to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s reported statement in which he had said educational institutions will reopen from February 7.

