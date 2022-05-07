Gender sensitization workshop held at Lucknow University

The Legal Aid Centre of Lucknow University (LU) in collaboration with varsity’s internal complaints committee (ICC) conducted a gender sensitization workshop at the faculty of yoga and alternative medicine, new campus, LU on Saturday.

The workshop was conducted by the centre under its motto of “equal access to justice”, read a press release by LU.

The programme was divided into two parts-- the first part covered numerous laws now in effect in the society and the second part covered specifically the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

“The programme began with the screening of instructive and powerful videos on gender sensitization. Transgender and LGBTQ+ communities’ societal isolation was also discussed.

Equal Remuneration Act 1976, Hindu Succession Act (2005), Maternity Benefits Bill, 2018 were introduced in brief,” the release further read.

Members of Legal Aid Centre explained to participants sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act 2013 and its technicalities such as definition of ICC, LCC and also how to file a complaint.

Women were also made aware about what constitutes unsafe workplace environment and the hardships faced by them to file a complaint.

The session was presided over by prof Amar Kumar Tiwari, member of ICC, University of Lucknow, Acharya Krishna Kumar Shukla of faculty of yoga and alternative medicine and Umesh Kumar Shukla.

It was held under the guidance of prof CP Singh, head and dean, faculty of law and prof Mohmmad Ahamad (chairperson, Legal Aid Centre) and prof Madhurima Pradhan, chairperson (ICC, University of Lucknow).