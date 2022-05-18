Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda

A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the victim Vandana Singh had gone to school as usual and was playing near the gate of the institution. Other kids were also playing and using the gate as a swing when its dilapidated pillar collapsed and fell on them.

Other children managed to run away but Vandana and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident.

Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre (CHC) in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival. The inured boy was not a student of the school but had come with his sister.

Tehsildar Bhanu Pratap Singh along with police reached the spot and said the incident was being probed. He also assured all possible help to the kin of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased’s father Ashok Singh lives in Chandigarh and she along with her mother Amrawati Devi and siblings Renu, Ranjana, Sandeep and Ranjan stays in village.