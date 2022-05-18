Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said the victim Vandana Singh had gone to school as usual and was playing near the gate of the institution. Other kids were also playing and using the gate as a swing when its dilapidated pillar collapsed and fell on them.
Other children managed to run away but Vandana and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident.
Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre (CHC) in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival. The inured boy was not a student of the school but had come with his sister.
Tehsildar Bhanu Pratap Singh along with police reached the spot and said the incident was being probed. He also assured all possible help to the kin of the deceased.
The deceased’s father Ashok Singh lives in Chandigarh and she along with her mother Amrawati Devi and siblings Renu, Ranjana, Sandeep and Ranjan stays in village.
Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
Demand to reduce tariff: Regulator asks UPPCL to file report in 2 weeks
LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the power corporation to submit a detailed report within two weeks on the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad's demand for reduction in power tariff.
Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM
Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar on Wednesday urged Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to allocate funds for the SC community in his budgetary proposals for 2022-23 in accordance with the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) ordinance.
Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap
LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra's nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening. The victim was on Mishra's' way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra's rescue and pulled him out. The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city.
Exchange of affectionate gestures between Munde cousins raises eyebrows
An unusual display of camaraderie between the two estranged cousins – Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde and social justice minister Dhananjany Munde from Nationalist Congress Party – in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a private event has become a talking point in political circles. When Dhananjay affectionately tapped on her head while walking towards the podium, Pankaja returned the affection with a smile.
