Give details of candidates with criminal background: ECI to political parties

All political parties will have to publish the criminal antecedents of their candidates in newspapers, television channels and on their websites with reasons for the selection of such candidates, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have furnished details about the selection of 28 candidates with criminal background in the fray in the first phase of poll scheduled for February 10 to the office of the UP chief electoral officer.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla in a press statement said, “To maintain purity in the election, in view of the order passed by Supreme Court in the contempt petition number 2192 of 2011 filed in relation to the writ petition number 536 of 2011 by the Election Commission of India, instructions have been issued that if a political party selects candidates with criminal background, then within 48 hours of the selection of candidates, the political party will have to give details in newspapers, social media platforms and on the party’s website about the selection of the candidate.”

“The political parties will have to give the information about the selection of the candidates with criminal background to the ECI as well. Notification for the first phase of 2022 UP assembly election had been issued on January 14. The last date for nomination is January 21,” he said.

The ECI has developed a KYC app that can be downloaded from play store on both android or IOS phones. The list of all the contesting candidates and the affidavits filed by them is available on the app. That the candidate has a criminal background or not is clearly marked in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ in the app,” Shukla added.

“In view of the order of the Supreme Court, efforts are being made by the ECI and UP CEO to ensure that the general public gets information regarding the candidates. A provision has also been made by the Election Commission of India that all such candidates who have criminal background should publish their details at least three times in newspapers and be carried in electronic channels from the last date of withdrawal of candidatures till the date of expiry of the campaign period,” he said.

“The SP, the RLD and the BJP have informed the UP CEO that details of 28 candidates with criminal background have been published by them in various newspapers. The other political parties should also give information of the candidates with criminal background to the UP CEO office, Lucknow,” he added.