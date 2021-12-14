Give topmost priority to ‘ease of living’ of people, PM tells CMs of BJP-ruled states

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon BJP-ruled states to accord top-most priority to “ease of living” of people and carve a niche for their governments in some or the other sector of governance.

The BJP’s aim is development and focus is to improve ‘ease of living’, he said while chairing a meeting with chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) auditorium in Varanasi. BJP president JP Nadda, who welcomed the PM at the venue, said “BJP and good governance had become synonymous” and it was the only party that sought popular mandate on the basis of its performance.

The PM reaffirmed the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance” and urged the states to remove laws that had become archaic and reduce compliance burdens.

The meeting was focused on good governance practices for the betterment of citizens. Chief ministers and deputy CMs made presentations to highlight key welfare schemes of their respective states and elaborated on innovative governance practices they ushered in.

Some of the best practices discussed included climate resilient infra projects, issuance of family identity cards, schemes for promotion of natural farming, rural livelihood programmes with self help groups, etc.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, Modi called for governance to be data driven to ensure last mile delivery, speed and transparency.

The PM asked the states to work on ‘One District, One Product’ scheme as a means to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest to become Aatmanirbhar. He also said that once this initiative gains currency in the states, they must also look at exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products.

Modi also spoke about the importance of youth development and women empowerment as priority sectors for every government. In this context, he mentioned the need to strengthen Poshan Abhiyan and fight the menace of malnutrition. He also stressed on popularising a culture of sports and fitness among the youth.

The PM and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the auditorium in the same vehicle from the Bareka guest house.

Modi asked all the CMs, including Yogi Adityanath, to apprise people of various welfare and development schemes implemented by the government. “In a democracy, people are everything. In such a situation, it is very important to take care of the interest of public. There should be no laxity in implementing developmental schemes,” said the PM, according to senior BJP leaders.

Party sources said the PM praised the Yogi Adityanath government, saying that if any work was done with determination, then no one could stop it from being completed, in an apparent reference to the newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had monitored the project and inspected it a record 50 times.

“Medical colleges have been constructed in a number of districts in UP and air connectivity improved because of the construction of airports in several districts. Today, the state is on the path of development due to the working of the Yogi government,” the stated the PM, according to a senior BJP leader.

The PM told the CM to ensure 100% implementation of development schemes in their respective states. “Full benefits of the schemes should go to the people. Work on it and ensure it,” he added.

Among those who attended the meeting were Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tripura CM Biplab Dev, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Assam CM Hemant Vishwa Sharma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur CM N Vishen Singh, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Bihar deputy CM Tarakeswar Prasad and Renu Devi, UP deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

Meeting with Kashi BJP leaders

Earlier in the day, the PM held a meeting with office-bearers of Varanasi unit of the BJP. Giving the mantra of victory, Modi asked party MLAs to stay in touch with people of their respective constituencies and maintain continuity of interaction with them.

The PM told BJP leaders to apprise people of welfare schemes of the state and central governments by organizing small chaupals in villages, towns, localities and colonies. “During the meetings, do talk about the government’s vision of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas,” he said.

Before the meeting, he first met UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and inquired about the situation in the state. Thereafter, he spoke to BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh.

Among others who met the PM were Varanasi district BJP president Hansraj Vishwakarma, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai and Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Srivastava.

Six BJP MLAs of Varanasi, Saurav Srivastava, Surendra Kumar Singh, Awadhesh Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, and Neelkanth Tiwari also met Modi. The PM Modi saw the report card of the BJP MLAs before meeting them, according to party sources.