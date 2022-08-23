Global experts to help KGMU in research and clinical work

LUCKNOW: Faculty members in King George’s Medical University will now get help in research activities and clinical work from experts across the world.

A virtual meeting between recipients of DSc Honoris Causa and faculty members of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) was held to take suggestions on development of the university and preparing a ‘vision statement for the next 25 years.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting “75th Year of Independent India- KGMU at Cross-roads” was also addressed by Governor Anandiben Patel. She said, “As India completes 75 years of Independence, KGMU should introspect on all it has achieved and more importantly look to the future.”

In the interactive session, all the recipients of Honoris Causa answered questions of the KGMU faculty members. They all promised to help the medical university in clinical and research activities and also gave their inputs on what the university should focus on in future.

Vice chancellor Lt Gen. Bipin Puri informed the attendees that a vision statement of KGMU for the next 25 years was being planned and the vast experience, wisdom and advice of all the Honoris Cause recipients would be of immense value for this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VC also presented the overview of past, present and future of KGMU to the distinguished gathering. Dr Naresh Trehan, who was one of the first few recipients of DSc Honoris Causa, talked about his days in KGMC and his life’s journey after graduation. Prof Stephen Bown from UK also gave a presentation of future use of laser in medicine and surgery.

The KGMU has conferred the degree of Honoris Causa on 24 eminent doctors and scientists since 2005. This is the highest honour that the university gives to any individual and all the recipients of this prestigious degree have been legends in the medical profession and science from across the world.

With a desire to bring all the Honoris Causa recipients of KGMU under one platform and to seek their guidance in deciding the future path of the university, a virtual meeting was convened, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}