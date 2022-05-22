Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Globe Healthcare launch: ‘Early detection key to treating cancer’

Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on May 22, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage. However, even now, a large number of patients come at a late stage, said experts while addressing a press conference organised by Globe Healthcare, which was launched on Sunday.

The chief guest of the function was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering Pathak said that people need to adhere to a better lifestyle to avoid diseases and if they see anything abnormal, they should consult a doctor. “Healthcare has improved in the state and services at government hospitals have improved. Even private hospitals are providing good services to patients,” said the deputy CM.

“Our aim is to provide all facilities under one roof to help patients in speedy diagnosis that can pave the way for starting early treatment. This way we can help the patient with a better quality of life,” said Dr Deepak K Agrawal, director and CEO Globe Healthcare.

“There is still a huge gap as 60% of patients do not come at an early stage. Though this number was over 80% earlier, we need to bring it down further,” said Dr Abbas Zaidi.

Prof Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, Dr RA Badwe of the Tata Memorial Centre and other eminent doctors were present.

