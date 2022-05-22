Globe Healthcare launch: ‘Early detection key to treating cancer’
Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage. However, even now, a large number of patients come at a late stage, said experts while addressing a press conference organised by Globe Healthcare, which was launched on Sunday.
The chief guest of the function was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing the gathering Pathak said that people need to adhere to a better lifestyle to avoid diseases and if they see anything abnormal, they should consult a doctor. “Healthcare has improved in the state and services at government hospitals have improved. Even private hospitals are providing good services to patients,” said the deputy CM.
“Our aim is to provide all facilities under one roof to help patients in speedy diagnosis that can pave the way for starting early treatment. This way we can help the patient with a better quality of life,” said Dr Deepak K Agrawal, director and CEO Globe Healthcare.
“There is still a huge gap as 60% of patients do not come at an early stage. Though this number was over 80% earlier, we need to bring it down further,” said Dr Abbas Zaidi.
Prof Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, Dr RA Badwe of the Tata Memorial Centre and other eminent doctors were present.
Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj
The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday. In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Mafioso-turned – former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. Atiq's ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.
As mercury soars, protests over power cuts increase in Lucknow
Lucknow Irked with prolonged power cuts at night amid sweltering heat, irate residents have given vent to their anger at six substations in the state capital during the past one month. At some substations, police had to intervene to maintain peace. After disruption of power supply in Bangla Bazar at 10.15 pm on Friday night, residents kept on waiting for restoration till 3.30 am Saturday.
‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department. Sorabh Babu further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then.
We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras
Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.” Nomani was chairing a meeting of the committee's members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. The committee's advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.
Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy. The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators. Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.
