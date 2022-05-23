Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements
lucknow news

‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements

The opposition members, mainly from the SP and allies, came in the well with placards in their hands raising issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape
Samajwadi party MLAs shout slogans during the speech of Governor Anandiben Patel on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Session in the State Assembly in Lucknow, on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)
Samajwadi party MLAs shout slogans during the speech of Governor Anandiben Patel on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Session in the State Assembly in Lucknow, on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 07:14 PM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi

LUCKNOW: ‘Go back’ slogans greeted UP governor Anandiben Patel as she listed the Yogi Adityanath government’s (2.0) achievements on the development and law and order front, in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the state assembly hall, marking the opening of the budget session of the state legislature here on Monday.

“The result of the effective efforts of the government is that Uttar Pradesh, today, is at first place in the country in four dozen government schemes, which is a clear indication of good governance,” stated the governor congratulating the formation of Yogi 2.0 government and election of members following the 2022 UP assembly polls.

She said strict maintenance of law and order strengthened the sense of security among people, created an environment of development, and the state emerged as an attractive destination for investors. “Due to effective curbs on crime, there has been a steady decline in cases of crime in the state. There has been a reduction of 73.94% in dacoity cases, 65.88% in robberies, 33.95% in murder cases, and 50.66% in rape crimes in 2021 as compared to 2016,” said the governor.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Assembly speaker Satish Mahana and minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, welcomed the governor at the Vidhan Bhawan’s main portico and escorted her to the House. Before the governor’s address, he spoke to media persons and said the governor’s address was important and his government was ready for a meaningful debate and give reply to members on all serious issues.

The governor said: “As a result of the meaningful efforts made by my government in the last five years, UP has emerged as a strong and capable state on the national stage and now is moving towards becoming the second-largest economy in the country. With this objective, planned efforts are being made to make Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy. The state has emerged as an excellent investment and business destination.”

In the ease of doing business ranking, UP had made phenomenal progress and secured the second position in the country, she stated.

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the House soon after the governor’s arrival. The opposition members shouted slogans and displayed placards as she read out her nearly 43-page address in over an hour.

The governor had a look at the reworked assembly hall, where a seat had been assigned to each member and a tablet fixed to make proceedings of the House paperless, and began reading her address from a paper booklet.

The opposition members, mainly from the SP and allies, came in the well with placards in their hands raising issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape. The lawmakers raised the slogan “Governor go back.”

The Samajwadi Party members wore red caps while members of the party’s main ally - Rashtriya Lok Dal - were seen in green caps. BJP members, who were wearing saffron caps, countered the slogan shouting by clapping loudly every time the governor listed an achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

Close Story
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
