‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements
LUCKNOW: ‘Go back’ slogans greeted UP governor Anandiben Patel as she listed the Yogi Adityanath government’s (2.0) achievements on the development and law and order front, in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the state assembly hall, marking the opening of the budget session of the state legislature here on Monday.
“The result of the effective efforts of the government is that Uttar Pradesh, today, is at first place in the country in four dozen government schemes, which is a clear indication of good governance,” stated the governor congratulating the formation of Yogi 2.0 government and election of members following the 2022 UP assembly polls.
She said strict maintenance of law and order strengthened the sense of security among people, created an environment of development, and the state emerged as an attractive destination for investors. “Due to effective curbs on crime, there has been a steady decline in cases of crime in the state. There has been a reduction of 73.94% in dacoity cases, 65.88% in robberies, 33.95% in murder cases, and 50.66% in rape crimes in 2021 as compared to 2016,” said the governor.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Assembly speaker Satish Mahana and minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, welcomed the governor at the Vidhan Bhawan’s main portico and escorted her to the House. Before the governor’s address, he spoke to media persons and said the governor’s address was important and his government was ready for a meaningful debate and give reply to members on all serious issues.
The governor said: “As a result of the meaningful efforts made by my government in the last five years, UP has emerged as a strong and capable state on the national stage and now is moving towards becoming the second-largest economy in the country. With this objective, planned efforts are being made to make Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy. The state has emerged as an excellent investment and business destination.”
In the ease of doing business ranking, UP had made phenomenal progress and secured the second position in the country, she stated.
Unruly scenes were witnessed in the House soon after the governor’s arrival. The opposition members shouted slogans and displayed placards as she read out her nearly 43-page address in over an hour.
The governor had a look at the reworked assembly hall, where a seat had been assigned to each member and a tablet fixed to make proceedings of the House paperless, and began reading her address from a paper booklet.
The opposition members, mainly from the SP and allies, came in the well with placards in their hands raising issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape. The lawmakers raised the slogan “Governor go back.”
The Samajwadi Party members wore red caps while members of the party’s main ally - Rashtriya Lok Dal - were seen in green caps. BJP members, who were wearing saffron caps, countered the slogan shouting by clapping loudly every time the governor listed an achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government.
-
Congress slams Sangrur SSP for ‘hailing’ Punjab CM on stage
Senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday drew flak from Punjab Congress leaders after a video shared on social media showed him raising slogans in favour of chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in the district. He can be heard shouting “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Di Jai” as part of his speech. He had also shared the video on his social media account.
-
Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight, says IMD
Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night. Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
-
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar summoned for violating Covid rules at Mekedatu rally
Senior Congress leaders, including leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar, were summoned by a city magistrate to appear before the court on Tuesday in a case related to violation of pandemic-related rules during a rally earlier this year. The summons were issued by the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate.
-
Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and hthe accused Najeera Khan'sparamour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman's husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman's husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them. Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son.
-
Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule
Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics