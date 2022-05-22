GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.

“In the meeting, it was decided that a delegation of the Bar Council will meet CM to apprise him about the GO and the letter,” said Ajay Shukla, member–secretary, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

“During the meeting, it was decided to find out whether the GO and the letter was issued without the chief minister’s knowledge or not. Did officials apprise the CM before issuing GO and the letter,” said Shukla.

The Bar Council will seek an appointment from the chief minister’s office within a week.

Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, on May 14, issued the GO directing all the district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. However, after the protest by lawyers, the government withdrew the GO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lawyers across the state boycotted work on May 20 on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in the letter issued by the office of the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses.