GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers.
In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.
“In the meeting, it was decided that a delegation of the Bar Council will meet CM to apprise him about the GO and the letter,” said Ajay Shukla, member–secretary, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.
“During the meeting, it was decided to find out whether the GO and the letter was issued without the chief minister’s knowledge or not. Did officials apprise the CM before issuing GO and the letter,” said Shukla.
The Bar Council will seek an appointment from the chief minister’s office within a week.
Praful Kamal, special secretary, state government, on May 14, issued the GO directing all the district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts. However, after the protest by lawyers, the government withdrew the GO.
Lawyers across the state boycotted work on May 20 on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in the letter issued by the office of the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses.
-
756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets
As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the 'UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022', at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj on Sunday. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by uP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.
-
Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre's move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people. “It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi. This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again.
-
Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
-
E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned. Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine.
-
Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable
A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. The accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad gifted shoes to the woman constable. SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI's wife. Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines.
