Gold, diamonds worth 60 lakh seized from Rajasthan jeweller in Lucknow

In yet another big seizure of unaccounted cash and valuables ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Lucknow police on Monday midnight seized gold and diamonds worth over ₹60 lakh from a Rajasthan jeweller during a checking drive near canal turn under Para police station limits, senior police officials said.

The officials said the income tax department has been informed for further evaluation, and the actual value of the seized valuables could be more than ₹60 lakh.

Para police station in-charge, inspector Dhadibali Tewari informed that the seizure was done from a four-wheeler of one Ashish Mittal of Jaipur, Rajasthan. Mittal, along with two others, Jitendra Kumar and Deepak Dularia, was travelling in the four-wheeler and were unable to show any proper proof of carrying such a large number of valuables during the poll season. He said the trio have been taken into custody for further enquiry.

Earlier on Monday, the city police had seized ₹38 lakh cash from a Ghaziabad resident Vivek Tulsiyani during checking in Naka area, while ₹10 lakh was seized from a Lucknow resident Bacchu Singh in Hazratganj and ₹8.5 lakh was seized from another Lucknow resident Mukesh Kumar Singh in Thakuraganj area.

On January 28, the city police had seized ₹11.5 lakh cash from three Pratapgarh residents — Rajendra Kumar Patel, 33, Rohit Kumar, 26 and Imran, 23, travelling in a car during checking at Tedipulia crossing under Gudamba police station limits and ₹6.31 lakh from a family of three, Om Prakash Awasthi, his wife Madhuri Awasthi and son Abhishek Awasthi, all residents of Lucknow, during checking near Bandha road in Thakurganj.

As per the election commission directives, one person can carry a maximum of ₹50,000 at a time, and for the larger amount, a person has to carry along proof of the source of money.