Golf City residents can opt for multi-point connections

The residents of Sushant Golf City township on Sultanpur Road have an option to apply for multi-point power connections, provided that at least 51% of the residents apply for them, officials said. The township has around 5,500 houses. (For representation)

Ansal, the developer, has provided prepaid electricity meters to all residents, requiring them to recharge the meters in advance for electricity consumption. Despite this, Ansal had an outstanding payment of approximately ₹4.28 crore, which led to LESA disconnecting the electricity supply on Friday.

As a result, around 25,000 residents faced a four-hour power outage. Later, Ansal deposited ₹50 lakh to restore the power supply.

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) chief engineer Ravi Agarwal said: “There is a provision that if 51% residents apply for multiple point connections and write to UPERC, then such connections could be given.”

Under the multipoint system, the electricity department directly supplies power to individual flats with separate meters, and consumer need only pay as per their usage.

An official of LESA suggested that a high-level committee should be formed to resolve the issue by including both parties in the discussion.

LESA had conducted two surveys in Sushant Golf City regarding the multi-point connection system. They also held a meeting with the residents’ welfare association (RWA). Its engineers clarified that the responsibility for separate meters and billing lies with the residents, while the builder is responsible for constructing new sub-stations.

Mohan Lal Sahu of Sushant Golf City RWA said, “If the LESA is ready to give us a multipoint connection, then we will welcome it. We will decide about this in the next meeting.”