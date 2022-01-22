Goods train derails in Mathura, traffic hit

As many as 15 cement-laden wagons of a goods train from Rajasthan and heading towards Ghaziabad derailed on Mathura-Palwal main line on Friday night disrupting train traffic on Delhi-Agra route.

“The accident occurred at 11.30 pm on Friday disrupting both up and down routes and the third line,” said Agra division railways PRO SK Srivastava.

He said senior officials of railways, including divisional railway manager (DRM) Anand Swaroop, visited the spot and were supervising the restoration work that weren’t completed till last report came in on Saturday evening.

“Over 300 men are working continuously to remove the wagons,” Srivastava said.

Short distance trains were cancelled while those of long distance were diverted.