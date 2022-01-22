Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Goods train derails in Mathura, traffic hit
lucknow news

Goods train derails in Mathura, traffic hit

As many as 15 cement-laden wagons of the goods train moving from Rajasthan towards Ghaziabad derailed on Mathura-Palwal main line at 11.30 pm on Friday
Derailed wagons of goods train on Mathura Palwal section near Vrindavan road station. (HT Photo)
Derailed wagons of goods train on Mathura Palwal section near Vrindavan road station. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

As many as 15 cement-laden wagons of a goods train from Rajasthan and heading towards Ghaziabad derailed on Mathura-Palwal main line on Friday night disrupting train traffic on Delhi-Agra route.

“The accident occurred at 11.30 pm on Friday disrupting both up and down routes and the third line,” said Agra division railways PRO SK Srivastava.

He said senior officials of railways, including divisional railway manager (DRM) Anand Swaroop, visited the spot and were supervising the restoration work that weren’t completed till last report came in on Saturday evening.

“Over 300 men are working continuously to remove the wagons,” Srivastava said.

Short distance trains were cancelled while those of long distance were diverted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out