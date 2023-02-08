Gorakhpur get proposals worth 61,000 crore ahead of GIS

Two suspects were booked for allegedly cheating a city resident of ₹25 lakh on the pretext of solving a land dispute in Faridabad by impersonating as officials handling complaints on the CM Window portal, police said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the victim had met the suspects in Chandigarh last year. He had gone there to submit documents at the department of town and country planning (DTCP) headquarters as he wanted to free his 12-acre plot from a litigation.

Investigators said that the prime suspect had assured the victim, Praveen Kumar (38), that his complaint will be resolved within 10 days. He said he was connected to ministers and top officials in the Haryana government as he was handling complaints on the CM Window portal. However, the suspects demanded ₹25 lakh for getting the work done.

Police said the prime suspect reached the city on May 20 last year, and collected ₹15 lakh from Kumar, who is a resident of C block in Palam Vihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, the victim had alleged that the suspects later asked him to pay the remaining amount following which he paid ₹10 lakh after two days.

The victim had alleged that the duo said that his issue will be resolved from Chandigarh itself and a date will be fixed for resolving the complaint, investigators said. They said that Kumar’s complaint was never taken up in Chandigarh, but the suspects kept assuring him that it will be resolved at the earliest.

As per police, the suspects finally threatened Kumar and even said they will kidnap his children when he repeatedly put pressure on them.

Realising that he has been cheated, Kumar submitted a written complaint at the police commissioner’s office in Gurugram. An FIR against the suspects was registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Monday night, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Parveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Palam Vihar police station, said they are investigating the case. “We have issued notices to both the suspects as well as the complainant and asked them to appear before us with documents so that we can take necessary action,” he added.