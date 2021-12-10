Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Gorakhpur to be developed as special education zone: Pradhan

The idea behind this special education zone is to groom students as global citizens and address problems of the world through academic pursuits, says education minister
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan sharing stage with chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme in Gorakhpur on Friday. (Sourced)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that Gorakhpur, being developed as a knowledge city through three functional and one under-construction university, would be made a “special education zone” on the lines of special economic zone, as per the Prime Minister’s vision and the requirement of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The idea behind this special education zone was to groom students as global citizens and addressing problems of the world through academic pursuits. Maharana Pratap Education Council and its students would play an important role in achieving this, said Pradhan while addressing the concluding programme of the 89th Founder’s Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Council as the chief guest.

Maharana Pratap Educational council is an academic venture of the Gorakhnath temple under which four dozen educational institutions were being run.

While DDU Gorakhpur University, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology and Mahayogi Gorakhnath University were already functional, Ayush Vishwavidyalay was under construction here.

The minister said the NEP had been prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was in line with the strategic changes in the global scenario. “It aims at making India the No 1 country in the world and the children of India as global citizens,” he emphasized.

Pradhan hailed UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath as an epitome of successful leadership, saying his leadership never bothered about issues but always looked at solutions. “Under his leadership, eastern Uttar Pradesh has got the gift of fertilizer factory by PM Modi,” he added.

