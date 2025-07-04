Government offers free ultrasounds for pregnant women at private centres

LUCKNOW Pregnant women in the state capital can avail free ultrasound services at private centres with the help of e-Rupee vouchers. The facility, part of the Pradhanmantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), aims to provide comprehensive care to pregnant women and reduce maternal mortality, said health authorities on Thursday. This facility will make it easier for pregnant women to access ultrasound services, especially in areas where government hospitals are overcrowded or far away. (Pic for representation)

The health department has partnered with 75 private centres in the district to provide the free services to patients.

The service has been extended to primary health centres (PHCs) in addition to district hospitals and community health centres. The move aims to make ultrasound services more accessible to pregnant women, especially those living in rural or far-flung areas, they informed.

“Under this campaign, pregnant women visit health centres on the first, ninth, 16th and 24th of every month. After getting registered at the centre, the women are advised ultrasound test by the doctor, while at the same time, their details are uploaded on the portal. The information starts reflecting on the portal instantly. When their details are sent to the bank, a QR code is sent by the bank on the women’s registered mobile number. This QR code is the e-Rupee voucher by which women can get the ultrasound test done at private centres partnered with health department,” said Yogesh Raghuwanshi, district health and education information officer (DHEIO) at the CMO office.

He said the e-Rupee voucher is valid for 30 days and can be revalidated at a government institution, if not used within the validity period.

The officer informed this facility will make it easier for pregnant women to access ultrasound services, especially in areas where government hospitals are overcrowded or far away.