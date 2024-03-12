Governor inaugurates LU’s Vivekananda Gate, residences for employees

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday exhorted students of the Lucknow University (LU) to draw inspiration from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The governor inaugurated the university’s Vivekananda Gate, which will now serve as the primary entrance for students, and two residential complexes for class 3 and 4 employees of the varsity. She called the gate, opposite Colvin Taluqdars’ College, the face of the university, and noted that the university’s popularity was only rising.

About the residential complexes of the LU, the governor said every institution must take care of the basic facilities for its employees. She said the university must become a leader and guide others in the field of education.

Giving examples of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said one should always be active in life. She also motivated students to make their skills and talent their work.

On the occasion, the second phase of smartphone distribution programme under Digi Shakti Yojana was launched by the governor. Under the scheme, smartphones are to be distributed to 3,855 children.

Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Rai expressed his gratitude to the governor.