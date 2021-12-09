Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Governor to preside over Bhatkhande convocation on December 10
Governor to preside over Bhatkhande convocation on December 10

Governor Anandinben Patel will preside over the convocation of the Bhatkhande Sangeet Sansthan Abhimat Vishwavidyalaya, to be held on December 10
The governor will also award PhD degrees to three students (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Governor Anandinben Patel will preside over the convocation of the Bhatkhande Sangeet Sansthan Abhimat Vishwavidyalaya, to be held on December 10.

Degrees will be awarded to 48 students, and 27 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and eight bronze medals will be given to students on the occasion.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Ranjan Kumar, divisional commissioner, who is also acting V-C of Bhatkhande, said, “Sarita Tripathi, AT Chakravarti, and Abhinav Sharma will be awarded PhD degrees by the governor. Manisha, a student of Kathak, has won four gold medals for her brilliant academic record.

“Bhatkhande is known internationally for the high quality of education. Noted singers like Malini Awasthi, Anoop Jalota, Dr Poonima Pandey, Dilraj Kaur have been alumni of this institute. In the past, greats like Pandit Vishun Narain Bhatkhande, Padmashree Shri Krishna Narayan Ratanjankar, Padmashri Begum Akhtar, Ustan Yusuf Alai Khan, Ustan Ahmed Jan Thirkawan, Pandit Dinkar Kaikani, Pandit Shankar Kalyanpurkar, Guru Vikramsinghe have taught students in the institute.”

