To enhance infrastructure and connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to construct and develop 3,235 major and short bridges across the state. The initiative is part of a broader mission to establish U.P. as a state with seamless and robust connectivity, according to a statement issued by the state government on Thursday. Govt plans 3,235 bridges across U.P. to boost connectivity

The public works department (PWD) has set an ambitious target and as per the plan, ₹28,346 crore will be invested in the construction of the proposed bridges. While the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation will handle long-span bridges (over 60 metres), the PWD will oversee shorter bridges ranging from 6 to 60 metres, the statement said.

Black spots are being identified and repaired, and efforts are underway to upgrade and reconstruct narrow and temporary bridges. These measures are expected to pave the way for a vast and modern network of bridges, significantly boosting connectivity and transportation efficiency across the state, officials said.

The focus will be on building permanent bridges, especially in areas where old bridges have been damaged or where people have built temporary wooden bridges on rural roads. In flood-affected areas, bridge construction will be given priority to ensure road safety and provide long-term transport solutions, they added.

As per the PWD’s action plan, all 3,235 bridges to be built, rebuilt, strengthened, or developed in 2025-26 will be selected based on priority, mainly to benefit densely populated areas. To improve travel convenience and reduce distances, the government may relax the 10-km distance rule between proposed bridges, especially on the suggestions of public representatives. In rural areas, the 10-km rule will not apply to bridges near public places, religious sites, or tourist spots.