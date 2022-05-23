Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt ready for debate on any issue, says UP CM

The government will present its annual budget on May 26. I hope all members will take part in the session and make positive contribution in the lives of 25 crore people by giving nod to the state government’s budget, says Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the first session of the 18th UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 08:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was ready for a debate and reply on any issues related to development, the poor, farmers, youths and women, in the state assembly.

He was speaking to media persons before the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature here.

Adityanath said he hoped that the members would get some guidance from the governor’s address to the two houses of state legislature and the debate over his government’s achievements and its future plans.

“The government will present its annual budget for 2022-2023 on May 26. I hope all members would take part in the session and make positive contribution in the lives of 25 crore people by giving nod to the state government’s budget,” said the CM.

