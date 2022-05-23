Govt ready for debate on any issue, says UP CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was ready for a debate and reply on any issues related to development, the poor, farmers, youths and women, in the state assembly.

He was speaking to media persons before the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature here.

Adityanath said he hoped that the members would get some guidance from the governor’s address to the two houses of state legislature and the debate over his government’s achievements and its future plans.

“The government will present its annual budget for 2022-2023 on May 26. I hope all members would take part in the session and make positive contribution in the lives of 25 crore people by giving nod to the state government’s budget,” said the CM.