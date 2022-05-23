Govt ready for debate on any issue, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was ready for a debate and reply on any issues related to development, the poor, farmers, youths and women, in the state assembly.
He was speaking to media persons before the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature here.
Adityanath said he hoped that the members would get some guidance from the governor’s address to the two houses of state legislature and the debate over his government’s achievements and its future plans.
“The government will present its annual budget for 2022-2023 on May 26. I hope all members would take part in the session and make positive contribution in the lives of 25 crore people by giving nod to the state government’s budget,” said the CM.
-
Medical board examines Sidhu, recommends special diet in jail
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination after his counsel moved an application demanding special diet for him. According to sources at Rajindra Hospital, Sidhu has been recommended a high-fibre and low-fat diet, which includes fruits, and boiled vegetables.
-
Delhiites can enjoy free electric bus rides for three days, says Kejriwal govt
Delhiites will get free rides for three days on 150 electric buses that will be flagged off by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. "Happy & free travel for 3 days from Delhi Govt's end to Delhiites in the "150 electric buses" to be flagged off tomorrow, 24/5/2022 by honourable chief minister," read a tweet from the official handle of the city government. Individuals are also applying for e-charging points.
-
MSHRC to BMC chief: Explain delay in clearing slums near Eastern Freeway
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued a show cause notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday, asking him to explain how unauthorised slums came up at the spot, causing a bottleneck and stopping motorists from accessing the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole Naka, Chembur. MSHRC asked why remedial measures were not taken in time even after the area was handed over to the civic body in 2015.
-
Congress slams Sangrur SSP for ‘hailing’ Punjab CM on stage
Senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday drew flak from Punjab Congress leaders after a video shared on social media showed him raising slogans in favour of chief minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in the district. He can be heard shouting “Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Di Jai” as part of his speech. He had also shared the video on his social media account.
-
Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight, says IMD
Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night. Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
