Govt school teachers asked to donate fodder for cows kept in shelters

Lucknow Now block education officers and government school teachers have been asked to donate one quintal of hay (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government.

A letter issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Sant Kabir Nagar district, Dinesh Kumar to block education officers in the district says officers of the department will donate at least 1 quintal of straw (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district.

Dinesh Kumar, in his letter dated May 24, mentioned letter number: 148 / Livestock / Govansh / 2022-23 dated 23.05.2022, from the office of the district magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, through which it was asked that fodder be arranged for the cows preserved in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government.

According to the letter of BSA, the DM had asked all concerned departments to ensure to get the straw stored in the Mandi Samiti, Khalilabad as per the allotted target.

The BSA sent a copy of his letter for information and necessary action to district magistrate, the chief development officer, Sant Kabir Nagar and to secretary, Mandi Parishad Khalilabad, Sant Kabir Nagar.

District magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Divya Mittal said that this practice was going on across the state. She said she too had issued an order to all the government departments in the district to voluntarily contribute fodder for the cows kept in the shelter.

When contacted, director general, school education, Anamika Singh on Wednesday said that she would examine the issue after getting report from the field and take appropriate action. Basic education officer Sant Kabir Nagar, Dinesh Kumar could not be reached for his comments.