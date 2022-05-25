Govt school teachers asked to donate fodder for cows kept in shelters
Lucknow Now block education officers and government school teachers have been asked to donate one quintal of hay (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government.
A letter issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Sant Kabir Nagar district, Dinesh Kumar to block education officers in the district says officers of the department will donate at least 1 quintal of straw (fodder) for the cows kept in the shelters established in the district.
Dinesh Kumar, in his letter dated May 24, mentioned letter number: 148 / Livestock / Govansh / 2022-23 dated 23.05.2022, from the office of the district magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, through which it was asked that fodder be arranged for the cows preserved in the shelters established in the district under the ambitious scheme of the state government.
According to the letter of BSA, the DM had asked all concerned departments to ensure to get the straw stored in the Mandi Samiti, Khalilabad as per the allotted target.
The BSA sent a copy of his letter for information and necessary action to district magistrate, the chief development officer, Sant Kabir Nagar and to secretary, Mandi Parishad Khalilabad, Sant Kabir Nagar.
District magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Divya Mittal said that this practice was going on across the state. She said she too had issued an order to all the government departments in the district to voluntarily contribute fodder for the cows kept in the shelter.
When contacted, director general, school education, Anamika Singh on Wednesday said that she would examine the issue after getting report from the field and take appropriate action. Basic education officer Sant Kabir Nagar, Dinesh Kumar could not be reached for his comments.
-
Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.
-
Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly
Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said hYadavwas sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail. Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university.
-
ED summons Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav in FEMA violations case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. ED sources said their investigation, which was at a preliminary stage, was based on the searches conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife, Yamini, an MLA from Byculla.
-
7 LMC employees suspended over ₹3-crore parking lot scam
LUCKNOW The municipal commissioner suspended seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and recommended termination of four for their alleged involvement in a ₹3 crore parking lot scam in Transport Nagar, which falls in Zone 8 of the city. Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was informed about the scam two days back had conducted an inquiry after receiving complaints regarding the parking lot. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner reached the parking lot and saw it being run by private operators.
-
Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote
Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday. The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics