Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt spending 12000 crore annually on rail projects in UP: Minister
lucknow news

Govt spending 12000 crore annually on rail projects in UP: Minister

The minister took stock of various rail development projects, their actual progress and came to know about various issues and demands of public representatives
Railways minister Ashwani Vaishnaw chaired a meeting with rail officials and public representatives on Friday. (Sourced)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondents

GORAKHPUR/VARANASI Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the present government was spending 12,000 crore annually for the development of railway projects in Uttar Pradesh as against 1,100 crore by the previous governments.

The minister was chairing a meeting with representatives of public and railway officers to resolve problems arising during the execution of rail projects. The meeting was held at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) in Varanasi. He also laid emphasis on high quality and capacity enhancement of diesel and electric engines being produced by the BLW.

Addressing railway officials, he said the problems raised by the public representatives should be resolved immediately as per the rules.

The minister also took stock of various developmental rail projects and their actual progress and came to know about various issues and demands of public representatives.

North Eastern Railway GM Vinay Kumar Tripathi said various rail projects had been completed for the development of Varanasi area and works were in full-swing on the remaining projects. These projects would provide excellent passenger amenities to public.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP