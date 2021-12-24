Govt spending 12000 crore annually on rail projects in UP: Minister

GORAKHPUR/VARANASI Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the present government was spending ₹12,000 crore annually for the development of railway projects in Uttar Pradesh as against ₹1,100 crore by the previous governments.

The minister was chairing a meeting with representatives of public and railway officers to resolve problems arising during the execution of rail projects. The meeting was held at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) in Varanasi. He also laid emphasis on high quality and capacity enhancement of diesel and electric engines being produced by the BLW.

Addressing railway officials, he said the problems raised by the public representatives should be resolved immediately as per the rules.

The minister also took stock of various developmental rail projects and their actual progress and came to know about various issues and demands of public representatives.

North Eastern Railway GM Vinay Kumar Tripathi said various rail projects had been completed for the development of Varanasi area and works were in full-swing on the remaining projects. These projects would provide excellent passenger amenities to public.