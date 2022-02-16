Goyal highlights “developed UP” during Jan Sampark abhiyan in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A few sips of tea served in a disposable cup by a vendor Anil Nigam gave a kickstart to commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal’s Jan Sampark Abhiyan in support of BJP candidate Dr Neeraj Bora from Lucknow North assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Along with the candidate, the minister walked about a kilometer, meeting shopkeepers, residents, traders in the approximately 25-feet-wide Sabzi Mandi lane in Daliganj. At several points, traders welcomed the two (Goyal and Dr Bora) and showered flowers on them while party workers kept on blowing conchshells amid slogans.

A fleet of vehicles followed the minister during the Jan Sampark and he later moved to Madhav sabhagar in Nirala Nagar, where he addressed a public meeting. In the evening, he attended another meeting at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“I had come here five years ago also. The day I reached, a trader was shot dead in his office, and in two days, two other traders had met a similar fate. The past five years have been peaceful,” said Goyal, addressing a press meet before his Jan Sampark campaign.

“The Samajwadi Party’s rule was marked by atrocities. Prior to 2017, UP had an atmosphere of fear and the state could not be called as a developed state,” said the minister.

He praised the Yogi Adityanath government for overall development of UP, including agriculture, infrastructure, health and education. “Since 2017, the government paid ₹1.59 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, which is double the amount paid between 2012 and 2017. The amount paid since 2017 includes the dues of the previous government,” added Goyal.