Greedy Lko fuel staff help careless riders bypass no-helmet, no-fuel rule

Less than two weeks after the no-helmet, no-fuel rule was enforced in the state capital, it seems to have failed with riders and fuel stations coming up with ingenious ways to circumvent it. Two-wheeler riders getting fuel without helmets in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

The UP transport department imposed a strict ‘No-helmet, no-fuel’ policy across the state from January 26.

Hindustan Times checked multiple fuel stations in the state capital on Friday to assess compliance with the orders. The check highlighted a lack of uniformity in enforcing the rule across the city. While some fuel pumps complied strictly, others ignored or found ways to put up a show.

‘Pass the helmet, please’

A fuel station in Vibhuti Khand decided to pass a helmet to customers who queued up to refill there. The refilling staff borrowed helmets from other people at the station and helped customers, ensuring riders wore helmets before refuelling. Once a person got the fuel, the helmet got passed on to the next person in the queue.

Two-minute show

At a fuel station located between Gauri intersection and Hussadiya crossing, fuel station workers were actively seen implementing the move. They refused to provide fuel to the two-wheeler riders without helmets. Seeing the situation, some customers donned helmets to refuel, and then, right at the fuel station, took them off, stored them in diggies, before riding off. Fuel pump staff refused fuel to Hindustan Times staff as well for they had gone without helmets. However, it hardly made a difference to them if customers removed helmets and rode out of the stations without them.

Blissfully ignorant

The staff at a refilling station between Manoj Pandey intersection and Patrakarpuram were hardly aware of the move, and everything ran as usual - helmet or no helmet. Several two-wheeler riders stood in line to refuel their vehicles without helmets, while the staff went about refuelling all. Even HT reporters got a refill without a helmet!

Only on ‘paper’

Two big standees with the message ‘No helmet, no fuel’ seemed to fulfil the responsibility of a fuel station at Kathautha crossing. The staff continued to refuel even helmetless riders. Even a minor riding without a helmet was not refused fuel.

Similar was the case at a fuel station near Lucknow University. Workers showed no concern for missing helmets on riders’ heads and continued to provide fuel to two-wheeler riders without questioning or advising them to wear helmets.

