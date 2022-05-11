Green corridor, organ donation give new lease of life to three patients in Lucknow
Three patients got a new lease of life as the organs of a brain-dead patient were harvested and a green corridor was created to ensure one of his kidneys reached the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences from the Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital in Lucknow in about seven minutes, covering a distance of about 10 kilometres, on Wednesday.
It was the first time that a green corridor was created in Lucknow between a private and a government-run hospital.
Green corridor refers to a special traffic route set up to carry organs for transplant, critical medicines or patients to save human life.
The organs were retrieved from a 21-year-old-patient who was declared brain dead after a traumatic brain injury. One kidney and the liver were transplanted to other patients at the Apollomedics Hospital while the other kidney was transported to SGPGIMS via the green corridor.
“A 35-year-old female received a kidney which was very important for her survival,” said SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.
“The patient was coming to PGI with kidney ailment since 2007. She was on dialysis for the last six years, but now, with kidney transplant, she would lead a better quality of life without any dialysis,” Dhiman said.
Earlier, similar green corridors were made between King George’s Medical University and SGPGI and between the KGMU and airport when organs were transported to New Delhi for transplant. Both SGPGIMS and KGMU are government institutions.
Apollomedics Hospital CEO and MD, Dr Mayank Somani said, “It was found that the kidney matches with a 35-year-old-patient admitted to SGPGI and in need of a transplant. The doctors of both the hospitals completed the process of cross-matching throughout the night of 10-11 May. We sought help from the district administration and the traffic police. The administration took quick action by making this green corridor. We express our gratitude to the family members of the deceased for setting an unparalleled example of humanity.”
A kidney and the liver of the deceased were transplanted to patients awaiting organ donation at Apollomedics Hospital. By late evening, the kidney transplant at Apollomedics Hospital was completed and the liver transplant was in progress, said a press statement from the hospital.
Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Lucknow, Subhash Shakya said with the help of the green corridor, the harvested organ was taken to SGPGI within seven minutes, according to the news agency PTI.
