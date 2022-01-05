Green Corridor project: LDA vice chairman gives presentation before CS

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday gave a presentation of the Green Corridor project before chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and apprised him about progress of the project. Akshay Tripathi, vice chairman of the development authority, gave a presentation of three detailed project reports (DPRs) out of the four prepared. The LDA will execute the 21-km long project for which separate DPRs have been prepared for all its four phases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the presentation, the LDA vice chairman apprised the chief secretary how the project would ease commuting from one end of the city to another. Tripathi also apprised the chief secretary about the land issue related with the project. These pieces of land are related with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, irrigation department and “Nazul” (government land).

“To kick-start the project, the chief secretary has also agreed to make available ₹25 crore from the state government and ₹25 crore will be provided by the development authority,” said the LDA vice chairman. “With this initial corpus of ₹50 crore, the development authority will soon start the project,” said Tripathi. The phase one of the project spans from IIM road to Hardinge Bridge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Green Corridor project, a four-lane road will be constructed on both sides of the embankment on the river Gomti. Secretary, LDA, is the nodal officer of the project for coordinating with all other departments. Additional district magistrate (administration) is the nodal officer for acquiring land for the project that will cut down travel time from one part of the city to another from an hour to 15 minutes.