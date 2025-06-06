Green ‘lungs’ to breathe fresh air into Lko’s pollution hotspots

With a view to combating air pollution, nearly 1.5 lakh saplings will be planted around industrial units, malls, and residential projects across the state capital. These green buffers are intended to function as “lungs” for the city, especially in high-pollution zones, officials said. Plantation drive at Messer Banaskantha Cooperative Milk Union Limited on Sultanpur Road on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to JP Maurya, regional officer of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Lucknow, the target for the city is 1,49,000 saplings. These will be planted around 15 major industrial and commercial entities, including factories in the automobile, dairy, pesticide, biomedical, and torch manufacturing sectors, as well as some shopping malls and housing projects.

Each entity has been assigned specific plantation targets, and the drive will commence in the first week of July, coinciding with the onset of the monsoon, Maurya said.

“The saplings will be provided free of cost. The forest department is supplying the saplings which we will distribute to the industries. This initiative is part of the state government’s broader push to increase green cover,” he added.

According to UPPCB data, most of the factories contributing to pollution are located in the rural and semi-urban belts of the city, including areas like Dewa Road, Mohanlalganj, Nadarganj, Sultanpur Road, Bakshi Ka Talab, Bijnor Road, Baghamau, and Kursi Road.

Messer Banaskantha Cooperative Milk Union Limited (Amul Milk) on Sultanpur Road has been directed to plant the highest number of saplings (35,000) within its premises.

“We have already started the drive from today (Thursday) on the occasion of World Environment Day. Once we receive the rest of the saplings, we will plant them around the campus,” Dinesh Chaudhary, regional head of the dairy plant in Lucknow, told HT.

Likewise, another factory, UP Asbestos Limited in Mohanlalganj, has been given a target of planting 5,000 saplings. “We are yet to receive the saplings. We plan to plant them around the factory premises,” Sunil Mehta, a representative of the unit, said.

“It is mandatory for these entities to plant trees equivalent to at least 35% of their campus area, or an equivalent number at another designated location. Non-compliance will lead to issuance of notices and further action by UPPCB,” Maurya said, adding each sapling will be geo-tagged to enable tracking and monitoring.

Calling it a wonderful initiative, Chetan Bhalla, national vice-president of Indian Industries Association (IIA) said, “This move will not only increase green cover, but will also help elevate the image of the city when foreign delegates visit these units for business purposes. Like better roads and connectivity to industries, green cover is equally significant.

“IIA promotes plantation drives and apart from the government’s initiative, we individually organise such campaigns,” he added.