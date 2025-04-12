Ground Breaking Ceremony-5: Uttar Pradesh govt steps up efforts to implement more investment proposals

The Uttar Pradesh government is stepping up efforts to implement more investment proposals at the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC-5) likely to be held later this year. The Uttar Pradesh government has held four Ground Breaking Ceremonies since 2018. (FILE PHOTO)

These investment proposals were received ahead of Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023).

As of now, the state government has worked out 2387 proposals (till March 2025) involving investment of ₹1.74 lakh crore that are ready for implementation at GBC-5. It proposes to get more investment proposals ready for implementation.

“Yes, we are working on various proposals to get them ready for implementation. These include proposals for setting up pump storage power projects. We have 10 to 11 letters of reservation for setting up pump storage power projects in Sonebhadra/Mirzapur and the Chandauli region, which has a considerable chunk of forest. The state government has engaged an agency to study to work out the carrying capacity of the available area and identify the places that will require minimum tree-felling. If this works out, we will have another chunk of about ₹1.5 lakh crore investment ready,” chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The state government received investment proposals of ₹4.28 lakh crore at the UP Investors Summit-2018 held in Lucknow on February 21 and 22, 2018. Out of this investment of about ₹2.09 lakh crore has been implemented at the three GBCs held in the state capital on July 29, 2018 ( ₹61,792 crore), July 28, 2019 ( ₹67,202 crore) and June 3, 2022 ( ₹80,224 crore). The state government later organised the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit 2023 held here from 10 to 12 February 2023 and attracted investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore.

It implemented investment of about ₹10.01 lakh crore at the GBC-4 held on February 22, 2024.

The state government has assessed the investment it proposes to get to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy.

A presentation about revamping Invest UP was made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. Besides, mentioning the implementation of about ₹10 lakh crore investment, the presentation included projections about the need of ₹100 lakh crore investment by 2027. The state government thereby needs to attract investment of about ₹33 lakh crore in 2025. It proposes to hold the Global Investors Summit later this year or early next year to attract large investment proposals.