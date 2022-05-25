Ground breaking ceremony on June 3: Chief secy conducts spot inspection of IGP

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday conducted spot inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) to take stock of the preparations in view of the proposed inauguration of the ground breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on June 3.

The chief secretary said that national and international business tycoons would be participating in the ground breaking ceremony apart from state’s ministers, MPs and MLAs. He directed the officials concerned to make all the arrangements to ensure that guests do not face any inconvenience.

Industrial and infrastructure development commissioner Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi, DGP DS Chauhan, additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehagal, divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar, police commissioner DK Thakur and district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash were among other officials who accompanied the CS.

Earlier, the officials briefed the CS of seating arrangements, dais plan, media coverage, parking arrangements, etc.