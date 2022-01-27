Gulabi Meenakari products in high demand, Varanasi craftsmen earn 1 crore in 3 months

The demand for pink enamelled products, known as Gulabi Meenakari , has increased in the Kashi district, and craftsmen have generated business worth one crore in three months, according to craftsmen preserving the craft in Varanasi. In addition, several orders for the next two months have already been placed, they said.

A craftsman Kunj Bihari believes that since the pink enamel craft got the GI tag, its artisans have acquired a new identity. More than 300 craftsmen from about 80 families are involved in the work of Gulabi Meenakari in Varanasi.

Virendra Kumar, deputy commissioner, Varanasi district industries centre said that ever since PM Modi has gifted pink enamel products to the dignitaries of foreign countries and chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to gift GI and One District One Product (ODOP) products, the demand of these products has increased.

The businessmen in the district said that the industry has resurfaced. It is worth noting that pink enamelling adds to the beauty of both gold and silver. Both the metals are considered auspicious; hence the demand for Gulabi Meenakari Ganesh Ji is high in marriage. At the same time, there is a great demand for peacocks for gifting purposes.

