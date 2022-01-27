Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gulabi Meenakari products in high demand, Varanasi craftsmen earn 1 crore in 3 months
lucknow news

Gulabi Meenakari products in high demand, Varanasi craftsmen earn 1 crore in 3 months

In the Kashi district, the demand for pink enamelled products, known as Gulabi Meenakari, has increased, and craftsmen have generated one crore in business in three months
More than 300 craftsmen from about 80 families are involved in the work of Gulabi Meenakari in Varanasi. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The demand for pink enamelled products, known as Gulabi Meenakari , has increased in the Kashi district, and craftsmen have generated business worth one crore in three months, according to craftsmen preserving the craft in Varanasi. In addition, several orders for the next two months have already been placed, they said.

A craftsman Kunj Bihari believes that since the pink enamel craft got the GI tag, its artisans have acquired a new identity. More than 300 craftsmen from about 80 families are involved in the work of Gulabi Meenakari in Varanasi.

Virendra Kumar, deputy commissioner, Varanasi district industries centre said that ever since PM Modi has gifted pink enamel products to the dignitaries of foreign countries and chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to gift GI and One District One Product (ODOP) products, the demand of these products has increased.

The businessmen in the district said that the industry has resurfaced. It is worth noting that pink enamelling adds to the beauty of both gold and silver. Both the metals are considered auspicious; hence the demand for Gulabi Meenakari Ganesh Ji is high in marriage. At the same time, there is a great demand for peacocks for gifting purposes.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP