Gyanvapi case: Cleric appeals to Muslims to refrain from protest

LUCKNOW: City cleric Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah and a senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday extended an appeal to Muslims in the context of Gyanvapi mosque case, asking them to not pay any heed to false news and rumours on social media. The cleric has also asked Muslims to refrain from any protest or demonstration during Friday prayers.

The Maulana’s statement came a day after the AIMPLB held an urgent meeting on the Gyanvapi mosque case and announced support to the Intezamiya Committee of the mosque and its lawyers.

In the statement, Rasheed said that AIMPLB was giving legal aid on the mosque issue and they should have faith in the country’s judiciary. “I appeal to not pay any heed to false messages on social media. We are here to handle the situation, hence the people are requested to not protest or demonstrate during Friday prayers,” said Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah.