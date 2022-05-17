Gyanvapi case: Court removes advocate commissioner

VARANASI A court in Varanasi, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Tuesday, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”, and also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report.

The removal order by the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar came on an application moved by special advocate commissioner, Vishal Singh, who informed the court that Mishra had “deployed a personal cameraman who was giving wrong byte in the media on a regular basis.”

In his application, Singh alleged that Ajay Kumar Mishra and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh were not taking interest in the work of the commission and not cooperating fully. It was also said that Mishra had hired a private cameraman, RP Singh, who was repeatedly giving wrong bytes to the media.

Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh appeared before the court and stated that they were cooperating fully.

Special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh said that advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra had hired private cameraman RP Singh, who was repeatedly giving wrong bytes to the media. For this, he (the cameraman) was removed from the proceedings of the survey.

Advocate commissioner Mishra confirmed this fact.

In its order, the court said when any advocate is appointed as an advocate commissioner his position is that of a public servant and it is expected of him that he will discharge his duties with honesty and impartiality, and will not issue any irresponsible statement.

“Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra showed irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties,” it said

“The private cameraman deployed by Ajay Kumar Mishra, gave bytes to the media regularly, which is against judicial dignity. Hence, advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra is removed with immediate effect,” it said, adding all the work of the commission after May 12 will be submitted by Vishal Singh and assistant advocate commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh will work under his direction.

Earlier, Mishra’s appointment was opposed by the mosque committee, which had accused him of bias. They had also sought his removal, but judge Diwakar had turned down their plea on Thursday.

The judge had also appointed two more advocates – special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh and assistant advocate commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh – to help the court commissioner, and said the survey should be completed and a report filed on May 17.

However, Ajay Pratap Singh said the commission sought additional time from the court to submit the report as they have been able to ready just about “50 per cent of the report.” There was some delay in making the map of the area, he said.

Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra had started survey of the Gyanvapi complex on May 6.

The survey included videography and inspection of the Gyanvapi complex premises on the directions of a local court that is hearing a plea for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises.

On August 18, 2021, five women, including Rakhi Singh, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahoo, Laxmi Devi and Rekha Pathak, had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.