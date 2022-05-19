Gyanvapi masjid case: Survey report to Varanasi court has 1,500 photos, videos
VARANASI: Vishal Singh, who was appointed special court commissioner by a Varanasi judge, on Thursday submitted his survey report of the Gyanvapi complex, people familiar with the development said.
This is the second report received by civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar who ordered the survey on a plea that claimed the existence of idols of Hindu deities inside the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was removed from the position by the judge, submitted his two-page report on Wednesday.
According to Madan Mohan Yadav, who is appearing for the Hindu side, the report by special court commissioner Vishal Singh and assistant court commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh includes over 1,500 photographs and 10 hours of video footage. It was a huge effort, he said.
Ajay Kumar Mishra’s report is based on his video survey of Gyanvapi complex conducted by him on May 6 and 7. Vishal Singh’s report covers the the proceedings of the remaining three days, May 14, 15 and 16.
To be sure, the court on Tuesday removed advocate commissioner Mishra for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties” following the allegation that a cameraman hired by him leaked information about the survey proceedings to the media.
The court order did not detail the information that was leaked but Mishra’s removal was ordered after an unverified video emerged that showed a ceremonial ablution tank in the complex, where Hindu petitioners claim a Shivling was found. The Muslim side rejected the claim, saying the object was part of a fountain.
The decades-old dispute over the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid was reignited last year by a petition by five Hindu women who wanted the right to pray to idols of deities they claimed were installed within the mosque complex.
On April 8, the civil court ordered a survey of the premises and appointed Mishra as in charge of the exercise.
The proceedings in the Varanasi court have been challenged in the Supreme Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Masjid, arguing that the suit filed by the five women was barred by the provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 which lays down that the character of a place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947, shall not be altered. Only the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was kept out of the purview of this law.
The top court on Tuesday ordered the administration to protect the spot where the Shivling is claimed to have been found and underlined that this will not restrict the rights of Muslims. On Thursday, a three-judge bench led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud ordered the Varanasi judge to desist from hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey case for a day as it deferred the hearing to Friday in view of a request made by the lawyer for Hindu petitioners.
