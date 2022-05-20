Gyanvapi mosque witnesses first Friday prayers since Shivling claim

The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its first Friday prayers at the premises since a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16.

A large number of the faithful offered the prayers which concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements and deployment of commandos.

The number of namazis (worshippers) was more than those on previous Fridays.

“Friday namaz concluded peacefully,” said SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque.

“During the Friday namaz, the mosque was packed to its capacity,” said Yasin.

The place where a “Shivling” was found (according to an advocate representing the petitioners) during the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises was sealed on a local court order in Varanasi on May 16.

Later, the Supreme Court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area (where the claimed ‘Shivling’ was found) and allow Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances” at the premises.

For his part, Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). Four drums and over 50 mugs were placed in the mosque premises for the worshippers.

Earlier, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had appealed to worshippers not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers but to offer prayers in the mosques in their respective localities.

The appeal was made on Friday by Yasin citing the May 16 court order on the wuzukhana (ablution tank) where the ‘Shivling’ was ostensibly found. The wuzukhana is in a protected area now.

Despite the appeal, a large number of the faithful reached gate number 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath- Gyanvapi complex on Friday.

When the mosque was packed to its capacity, the remaining worshippers were asked to go back citing lack of space. They went back and offered prayers in other mosques.

While over 1000 namazis offered prayers in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, over 500 others went back due to lack of space.

Yasin said that namazis were facing a problem ever since the area having the wuzukhana and toilet was sealed on Monday following the local court order.

“We appealed to the people to offer prayers this Friday in the mosques in their localities,” he said.

District government counsel (DGC) Mahendra Prasad Pandey has already filed an application, requesting the court to consider shifting pipelines that supply water to the wuzukhana, to an area outside the protected area in the mosque.

The court on Thursday fixed May 23 as the next date of hearing.

The district administration had also made arrangements for two water drums for the faithful to perform wuzu before the prayers.

On Thursday, Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma held a meeting with people associated with the Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee, religious leaders and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. The DM said that by issuing a letter to the Intezamia Committee, it has also been said that the security of the sealed site is their responsibility, too. They were asked that no one should make any such statement, which hurts the sentiments of anyone and may cause a security threat to the sealed area.

Police officers were ordered to make adequate security arrangements for the prayers.