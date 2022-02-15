Gymward bound: Fitness buffs welcome re-opening of gyms in Lucknow

The reopening of gyms on Valentine’s Day came as a good omen for fitness enthusiasts in the state capital. Since January 6, they had been shut following a government order in wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

Powerlifter Bhawna Bisht hopes now onwards there will be no breaks to her fitness regimen. “I have won silver medal at Asian Championship (57 kg category) in Dubai and due to multiple closures of gyms, my preparation has been hampered big time. Since this is my profession and we need to pump weights, hitting gyms every day is mandatory for us.”

She is also into private consultancy that too took a big hit during the pandemic.

Though fitness enthusiast Tanveer Ahmed continued his regime without fail but as soon as gyms opened, he was there to take advantage. “Gyms or no gym, the regime has to go on. It’s bit strange that cinema halls and markets were open but gyms were closed. I personally feel that at such a time, we need to continue doing something or other like I was going to Riverfront and Lohia Park where we have an open-air gym. Now, I need to cover up for the gap,” he says.

At a time when good immunity and fitness is key, virtual fitness coach Vishwas Awasthi feels people should join gyms again.

“The NHS recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes in moderate exercise or 75 minutes of aerobic activity every week. Besides improving your health, even a short workout helps in de-stressing. It improves energy and studies have shown that exercise can lower your risk for certain types of diseases. Above all, it helps in fat loss as according to a survey, 48% of people have struggled with weight gain during the pandemic,” tells Awasthi, a Lucknowite.

Gyms too have come up with offers to attract new customers. “It was encouraging to see people back. During the closure too many were requesting to open them secretly which we refused point-blank. As we restarted on V-Day we are offering customers a 40% discount on membership as a goodwill gesture,” says Sashwat Kesarwai of Fitness Habit Gym.

UP Body Building and Fitness Association president Sajid Ahmed Qureshi feels unlocking gyms was the only way to save the industry. “We have some 600-700 gyms and many of them have already closed due to losses. Coaches and staff combined make the number very big which are dependent on this industry. Hope now we don’t see any more closures,” he says.

At his Fusion Fitness gym too, they have come up with V-Day offers for couples — which includes family members and friends who wish to join as a couple. “As memberships are at an all-time low and people too are short of funds so some incentives are needed,” Qureshi adds.