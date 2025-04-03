Haider Canal’s 120 MLD STP to boost Gomti’s water quality

The Gomti will see significant improvement in water quality once the sewage treatment plant (STP) on Haider Canal becomes fully operational. The 120 million litres per day (MLD) STP is designed to treat sewage that previously flowed directly into the river from Haider Canal, which has been a major pollutant of the river. Haider Canal in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The STP, located along Lohiapath Road, has been partially operational since December 2024. Currently, it is processing 80 MLD of sewage. After Bharwara STP of 345 MLD, Daulatganj STP of 56 MLD , 37.5 MLD capacity, the 120MLD Haider Canal STP is going to play an important role in keeping the Gomti clean.

The authorities have projected that the plant will reach full operational capacity in the next six months. In preparation for future needs, pipes have already been laid to carry 115 MLD of effluent to the Bharwara STP.

The plant, spanning 4 hectares of land along Haider Canal - from the rear gate of the zoo to the 1090 Crossing - is expected to benefit a population of approximately 10 Lakh in localities like Rajajipuram, Rajendranagar, Charbagh, Mawaiya, Alambagh, Krishnanagar, and Singarnagar. These areas have been discharging sewage directly into Haider Canal, which ultimately flows into the Gomti, further impacting water quality. The new STP will effectively treat this waste, reducing pollution levels in both the canal and the river.

The Haider Canal, constructed between 1814 and 1827 by the Nawab Wazir of Awadh, Ghazi-ud-din Haider Ali, was initially built for irrigation purposes, connecting the Gomti to the Ganga. However, over time, it became a dumping ground for sewage.

Project manager Mahesh Kumar Gautam of UP Jal Nigam, highlighted that the Haider Canal project will have a tremendous impact on keeping the Gomti clean. He pointed out that the canal’s flow can reach up to 200 MLD during the rainy season, while it generally flows at around 120 MLD. The 115 MLD diversion pipeline already in place to carry sewage to the Bharwara STP will further support the clean-up efforts.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh also emphasised the importance of the Haider Canal STP for the city. He said, “Once fully operational, the facility will greatly benefit the environment, particularly by improving the quality of water in the Gomti.”

However officials say that Lucknow produces around 670 MLD sewage daily, while with the Haider Canal STP fully operational, the LMC will be able to treat 579 MLD of sewage, leaving a shortfall of almost 100 MLD per day.