Hands laid on ‘hijab’ of a woman would be chopped off: SP leader

Agra City president of women’s wing of the Samajwadi Party Rubina Khanam created a flutter in Aligarh on Saturday, saying in a video going viral that hands laid on the ‘hijab’ of a woman would be chopped off. The party unit in Aligarh distanced itself from the statement and held it a personal opinion of Khanam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video that went viral showed Rubina Khanam, city unit president of Mahila Sabha (women’s wing) of Samajwadi Party saying any ‘hand’ laid on the ‘hijab’ of a woman would be chopped off as it was a question of self- respect for a woman in India.

“India is a land of diversity and wearing of ‘pagri’, ‘tilak’ or ‘hijab’ is part of our nation’s culture, thus there should be no politics, as erupted after the Karnataka College matter, on this issue. It may be any party’s government but one should not consider women ‘weak’ as we can turn into Razia Sultan or Jhansi Ki Rani if any Ravana of Kalyug lays his hand on our ‘hijab’. We will chop off such hands,” stated Rubina Khanam in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted, Rubina Khanam defended what she had said in the video and stated that the threat of chopping the hands off was a symbolic expression.

City unit president of Samajwadi Party Abdul Hamid Ghoshi distanced himself from the statement and clarified that he was not aware of it.

“I have not come across such a statement and even if such comments are made by a party member, then it is her own statement and the Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with it,” clarified Ghoshi.

Ratnakar Pandey, the district unit vice president of Samajwadi Party, condemned the statement and dissociated the Samajwadi Party from it.. “Our is a party which stands for communal harmony and not hatred,” said Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}