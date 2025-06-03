Hansa, Jamnapari, Barbari—The ‘supermodels’ of Bakrid goat shopping

With Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) just days away, Lucknow’s goat markets are alive with activity as buyers scour for the finest breeds. From the sturdy Barbari to the regal Hansa, customers are drawn to unique features, beauty, build, and rarity, with prices already soaring. The Barbari breed commands ₹1 lakh, while the Hansa fetches around ₹75,000, yet neither is the most expensive. Sellers claim that as the festival nears, rates for both high-end and affordable breeds will climb sharply. Averaging between ₹ 4-5 lakh, the Beetal goats can even sell for several lakhs, depending on demand. (HT Photo)

The real showstoppers, however, are the Beetal and African Boer breeds, which dominate the premium segment. Averaging between ₹4-5 lakh, these goats can even sell for several lakhs, depending on demand.

Ghazanfar Abbas, a seasoned goat trader from Barabanki, notes that buyers from across Uttar Pradesh flock near Lucknow’s Jogger Park for their prized picks. “The rush hasn’t peaked yet, it’s the final two or three days before Bakrid when the real crowd arrives,” he says.

The Beetal, a popular Indian breed found in Punjab and Pakistan’s Punjab region, is known for its impressive height of four feet and weight of up to 280 kg. With its striking white eyes and sturdy build, it often features in livestock competitions. “Last year, a buyer from Kanpur paid over ₹21 lakh for two Beetals,” Ghazanfar recalls.

Then there’s the African Boer, towering at nearly five feet, weighing 200-250 kg, and known for its aggressive demeanour. “Its meat sells at ₹2,000 per kg, and the live animal starts at ₹4 lakh, with prices rising based on buyer interest,” Ghazanfar added.

For those seeking beauty over brawn, the Barbari, native to Agra and Mathura, stands out with its dense fur, frills, and distinctive pink skin, another goat seller said. Meanwhile, the Hansa and Jamnapari breeds from Chambal and Etawah, along with Rajasthan’s Sirohi, Gujri, and Ajmeri goats, attract buyers for their height and striking appearance.