Hardoi: Dalit parent alleges abuse over ₹1,200 notebooks, school officials booked

Police in Hardoi have registered an FIR against the principal and manager of a private school on Canal Road after a Dalit woman parent alleged verbal abuse, humiliation and caste-based harassment. The action follows protests and an official inquiry triggered by a viral video of the incident. Case registered under BNS Section 352 and SC/ST Act; probe report flags irregularities, protest adds pressure (Sourced)

The case was lodged at City Kotwali police station under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, along with relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said an investigation is underway and further action will depend on evidence.

According to the complaint, Neelam Verma alleged she purchased prescribed course material for her daughter on April 12, 2026, from a vendor identified by the school. She was later asked to buy four additional notebooks from the school for ₹1,200. Citing financial constraints, she approached the principal seeking 10 days’ time.

Verma alleged the principal used abusive language in English and insulted her instead of considering the request. She said she requested that her daughter be allowed to continue with existing notebooks until she could arrange the money, but the principal did not agree. She stated the incident harmed her dignity and self-respect and sought legal action citing her Scheduled Caste status.

The FIR comes after a purported video surfaced on social media earlier this week, in which the principal is allegedly seen arguing with a parent and repeatedly asking her to “shut up”. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

The clip triggered protests by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who demonstrated at the school premises demanding action.

Taking note of the controversy, Ajit Singh, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising block education officers from Bilgram, urban area and Madhoganj. The panel conducted a spot inspection and submitted its report.

Officials said the inquiry found multiple irregularities and held the manager and principal, Mamta Mishra, prima facie responsible. Based on the findings, the BSA directed that an FIR be lodged and recommended action. Both the manager and the principal have been barred from entering the school premises pending the investigation.

Responding earlier, the school manager said she was willing to submit a written apology, admitting she spoke loudly and scolded a parent. She also alleged that the parents created disruption on campus for nearly three hours, misbehaved with teachers and pressured the school to reduce fees. Police said statements from all parties will be recorded as part of the probe.