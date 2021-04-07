Harvard study praises UP Govt for its handling of migrant crisis during pandemic

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) handled the migrant crisis most adroitly when unforeseen challenges caused during the time of coronavirus pandemic have taken a significant toll on people globally, according to a study by Harvard University shared by the government.

An official spokesman said a study conducted by Harvard University highlighted the humanitarian crisis of migrant labourers that unfolded and focused on how efficiently UP government handled the migrant crisis.

Spokesman said Yogi government worked towards the multifold agenda of providing transportation facilities, delivering ration kits, and running healthcare centres for outbreak prevention.

The migrant labourers mainly relied on daily wages for survival and the state government announced schemes to provide free ration to the migrants.

The Harvard report dealt at length with the Yogi government ‘model’ as to how the economy of migrants was taken care of through a combined mechanism of prevention from pandemic, sustenance of their families, employment arrangements along with skill mapping and other logistics.

The state government formulated a plan to ensure the safe return of migrants and create employment opportunities. UP government in consonance with the central government took a holistic approach towards addressing the crisis, the study said.

Besides providing buses and train services for stranded migrants, the state government also arranged transportation facilities for within-state travel and made efforts to publicise the schemes of the government that can help migrants in the time of such crisis.

The state government collaborated with Indian railways and arranged 1604 trains and brought back over 21 lakh migrants through Shramik trains i.e. 80 percent of the total migrants who returned to the state.

The state government managed to bring back thousands of migrant workers from Delhi within a time span of 24 hours after the borders were sealed on March 28, 2020. Also, round-the-clock free buses were made available for migrants wanting to travel within the state.

The state government followed a three-step approach for outbreak prevention – thermal screening, quarantine, and isolation. The health department formed more than 90,000 screening teams to screen the migrants and other persons, their relatives, and acquaintances if they came in contact with them.

The state government also set up as many as 18140 quarantine facilities as per the guidelines issued by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and a total of 15.15 lakh migrants were quarantined at different points in time. The third step was isolation and testing of the migrants with suggestive symptoms.

The state government developed two types of ration kits: 15-day ration kit and 7-day ration kit for the migrants. Over 20.67 lakh families availed of these benefits out of which 16.35 lakh were provided with the 15-day ration kit. It established community kitchens.

Also, a total of ₹1,51,82,67,000 has been transferred to 15.18 lakh migrants’ account.

The state government devised a three-tier system (L1, L2, and L3) to deal with suspected and positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. By June 23, 2020, a total of 403 L1 hospitals, 75 L2 hospitals, and 25 L3 hospitals had been fully set up in the state.

The state government also formulated long-term plans to build economic opportunities for migrants closer to home using existing schemes as well as by signing new MoUs. It also conducted skill mapping of the migrants in order to get suitable employment for them.