HC allows bail plea of man named in 49 narcotics cases

The Allahabad high court has allowed another bail application of a man, who was made accused in 49 narcotics cases in the last 23 years but was either acquitted later or his name was expunged from the case.

Justice Krishan Pahal allowed the bail application filed by one Gaurav alias Gaura of Muzaffarnagar.

According to the applicant, the police of Khatauli police station of Muzaffarnagar were registering false and frivolous cases against him after his father, on April 26, 2002, filed a complaint against some police officials.

According to the applicant, he was falsely implicated in the present case and from his possession, 102.66-gram Alprazolam was not recovered as alleged in the FIR.

Further, there was no chemical analysis report to prove that the recovered contraband is the Alprazolam powder or something else. The recovery was a sham.

Additional advocate general representing state government, during the course of hearing, admitted that an investigation into the allegations levelled by the father of the applicant was also taken up by the CBCID against the police officials.

The court without going into the merit of the case observed, “The object of grant of bail to an accused of an offence is neither punitive nor preventive in nature. The courts owe more than verbal respect to the principle that punishment begins after convictions and that every man is deemed to be innocent until duly tried and found guilty.”

“From the earlier times, it was appreciated that detention in custody pending completion of trial could be a cause of great hardship. Apart from the question of prevention being the object of a refusal of bail, one must not lose sight of the fact that any imprisonment before conviction has a substantial punitive content, and it would be improper for any court to refuse bail as mark of disapproval of former conduct whether the accused has been convicted for it or not.”