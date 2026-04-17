...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC concerned over false cases under anti-conversion law, seeks reply from UP ACS (Home)

Adequate state security shall be extended both to the petitioners (accused), as well as the victim and her family members, the court ordered

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:36 am IST
By MANOJ KUMAR SINGH, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has expressed serious concern about a “disturbing trend” of false cases being registered by third parties under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court (File)

The court has directed the additional chief secretary (Home) to file his personal affidavit ( reply) explaining the action being taken to tackle this trend.

“The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of UP, shall also file his personal affidavit indicating as to what action is being taken in such cases where FIRs are being lodged left and right under the provision of the Act 2021 and subsequent thereto the FIRs turned out to be patently fallacious whereby spending valuable time of the authorities in chasing such FIRs, which do not even have any legs to stand on,” the court ordered.

The court warned that the additional chief secretary (Home) must appear in person along with the records to assist the court if he fails to file the affidavit before May 19.

The court was hearing a petition seeking quashing of an FIR registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Bahraich district.

The case was registered on the complaint of a man who alleged that his daughter was enticed by a Muslim man with the help of two others. The complainant said that there was every likelihood of the accused trying to change the religion of his daughter and to force her to marry a Muslim man.

However, the court found that the alleged victim in her statement before the magistrate has said that she is an adult and in love with the man for the past three years. It added that her statement patently belies the allegations levelled by the complainant.

However, the court found that the investigation had taken a “peculiar turn” after her statement. The court said that, prima facie, the investigating officer was acting under pressure or was ‘persuaded’ by some other factors.

The court also took note of the trend of third parties registering such cases.

The court then proceeded to summon the complainant (father of the alleged victim), asking him to explain why action be not taken against him for having lodged prima facie a patently false and frivolous FIR. It also ordered that the petitioners (accused men) shall not be arrested till further orders.

Further, the court took note of the apprehension expressed by the woman of her safety and that of her relatives after her statement.

Adequate state security shall be extended both to the petitioners (accused) as well as the victim and her family members, the court ordered listing the matter on May 19 for next hearing.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC concerned over false cases under anti-conversion law, seeks reply from UP ACS (Home)
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC concerned over false cases under anti-conversion law, seeks reply from UP ACS (Home)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.