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HC: Constitutional functionaries entitled to ‘Hon’ble’ honorific

A division bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena further observed that constitutional functionaries who exercise sovereign functions must be addressed as ‘Hon’ble’ in every communication pertaining to them.

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:16 am IST
By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
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The Allahabad high court has held that constitutional functionaries such as MPs, judges and ministers are entitled to the honorific ‘Hon’ble’.

The court clarified that a civil servant, regardless of rank, is not entitled to use this specific honorific. (For representation)

However, the court clarified that a civil servant, regardless of rank, is not entitled to use this specific honorific.

A division bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena further observed that constitutional functionaries who exercise sovereign functions must be addressed as ‘Hon’ble’ in every communication pertaining to them.

“The Ministers of the central and state Governments, the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, the Speaker, the chairman of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively and likewise of the state legislative assemblies, the members of parliament and the state legislative assemblies are entitled to the use of this honorific,” the high court observed in its order dated April 30.

The court added that there could be other similar functionaries who, according to protocol, are entitled to the honorific, and whoever is so entitled must be addressed accordingly.

The court observed that the honorific ‘Hon’ble’ is to be used only for constitutional functionaries who exercise sovereign functions of any of the three organs of government.

Closing this specific part of the dispute, the high court accepted the counter-affidavits filed by the state and the respondent counsel on record.

The case before the high court is a plea seeking quashing of proceedings related to offences of criminal intimidation and criminal breach of trust. The former Union minister’s name was mentioned in the FIR, though he was not named as an accused.

 
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