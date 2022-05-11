HC grants interim bail to Azam in enemy property case
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader and MP Mohd Azam Khan in a case registered under enemy property law.
The court had directed the district magistrate to take possession of the enemy property situated on the campus of Jauhar University and raise a boundary wall and barbed wire around it, thereby taking the actual physical possession of the property in dispute on behalf of the Administrator of Evacuee Property, Mumbai by June 30.
Justice Rahul Chaturvedi further directed that on completion of the above-mentioned exercise of taking over the possession of the land, to the satisfaction of the DM, Rampur, the interim bail of Azam Khan shall be converted into regular bail.
To recall, the land in dispute relates to one Imamuddin Quereshi s/o late Badruddeen Qureshi, earlier resident of Lucknow, who after the partition, relinquished the citizenship of India, migrated to Pakistan during 1947-49 and turned a citizen of Pakistan. As per the provisions of Section -8 of “The Administration of Evacuee Property Act, 1950” the property left by Qureshi was declared as Evacuee Property and vested with the ‘Custodian’ of the State.
The land in dispute measuring 13.842 hectares situated in Singhan Khera village, Pargana and Tehsil Sadar, Rampur district was the focal issue of the entire controversy of the bail application.
Imran Ullah appearing for Azam Khan argued that no constructions were raised on the disputed land. It was lying vacant, encircled by land of the university.
On this, the court questioned how and under what circumstances the property in question was encircled within the university premises, and later observed,” Imran Ullah fairly conceded that since the adjacent properties were purchased by the university/trust, and thus this is the only reason for encircling the enemy property within the university campus without any authority of land or good title over the land in question. This, in fact is startling revelation, whereby it has been conceded by the counsel that in no uncertain terms the modus operandi of ‘encircling the enemy property’ in most abnormal and surreptitious way.”
“This in fact a new jurisprudence by which a disputed landed property could be grabbed, without even semblance of good title,” added justice Chaturvedi.
The court, while allowing the bail plea, observed, “However, as bail is a right of any accused and jail is exception, therefore, on humanitarian ground this court, keeping in view the applicant’s deteriorating health, old age and the period undergone in jail, is considering the application of bail be allowed by imposing following conditions.”
The court had directed Azam Khan to surrender his passport and not to seek unnecessary adjournment during trial.
-
Man who set woman on fire two days before her wedding arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting a 24-year-old woman on fire on Monday morning--two days before her wedding--while she was sleeping in her room in Farrukhnagar. Jaipal has been identified as Jaipal alias a resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Billu. Assistant commissioner of police, Preet Pal Sangwan said Jaipal bought petrol on Saturday, kept it in his room and went on planning how to avenge the woman till Sunday.
-
Cloudy, humid weather to continue in Pune: IMD
PUNE After three days, Pune continues to report cloudy and humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, the humidity was 10% more than normal. Even during the morning hours, the weather was pleasant. By Tuesday evening, Pune reported 10% higher humidity levels than normal. According to IMD, normal humidity at Shivajinagar on Tuesday was expected to be 43% and at Lohegaon, it was expected to be 47%.
-
Ludhiana’s Saloni selected as coach for nat’l U-16 basketball team
Saloni, who works with the Ludhiana sports department and is on continuous deputation with the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, has been nominated by Basketball Federation of India as coach and selector for the Under-16 national women's basketball team. Saloni has done her diploma in sports coaching in Basketball from Subhash National Institute Of Sports, Patiala, and then did her BPEd.
-
MVA seeks constitutional amendment to ensure OBC reservation
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday said a constitutional amendment was the only way to provide 27% political quota to other backward classes (OBCs), with Congress, one of the partners, saying Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis should answer who was responsible for the removal of reservation in Madhya Pradesh.
-
Sudden power outage leaves Pune residents hassled
PUNE Unplanned power cuts by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has residents of the city fuming. On Tuesday, Padmawati, Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Ambegaon again faced a five-hour of a power outage. Residents of Katraj, who on Monday sweltered for seven hours, from 12pm to 7pm, did not have power supply on Tuesday as well from 9.30 am to 2pm. Balewadi too has been experiencing power cuts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics